Shamma Al Mazrui highlights UAE’s experience in empowering the youth at WYF in Egypt

She made this statement during her participation in a session, titled, "The Soft Power’s Role in Facing Ideological Extremism and Terrorism," during the "2nd World Youth Forum" that was held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, with the attendance of over 5,000 young men and women from over 160 countries.

Al Mazrui stated that an aware, successful and ambitious youth cannot be affected by any extremist ideology and cannot harm themselves and their nation. Once this type of youth finds the opportunity to work and give, they will become an active part of their country’s development and its safety valve, she added.

The Arab world is full of many examples of such youths and young creatives from all areas, who have proven their skills, abilities, excellence and creativity, she further added.

Al Mazrui stressed that the UAE’s leadership always listens to the youth and their ideas, which can be adopted in the real world while noting that Emirati women occupy 65 percent of leadership positions in the federal government, and many youths occupy leadership positions and key jobs, due to the directives of the UAE’s leadership to create a knowledge-based economy that supports human resources.

She also highlighted the presence of over five young Emirati ministers who are responsible for key departments related to the community and the future, such as culture and knowledge development, community development, advanced sciences and artificial intelligence.

Al Mazrui thanked Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, for sponsoring the forum and supporting the youth while affirming that Egypt was and still is a beacon of support for the youth and cares for and interacts with them, and valuing his interaction’s with the youth, through sponsoring and attending many youth events.

The seminar, which was attended by Dr. Inas Abdel Dayem, Egyptian Minister of Culture, and Dr. Khaled Okasha, Director of the Egyptian Centre for Ideology and Strategic Studies, focussed on the role of culture and arts, raising the awareness of the youth, and the use of social media to combat extremist ideology.