Dubai CP meets government team behind UAE’s progress in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking

Sheikh Hamdan’s statement came during a meeting with the team from the Dubai Government and the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority that has worked tirelessly to attain the exceptional rise in ranking. He congratulated the team for their efforts that led to the UAE being ranked 11th globally among 190 countries in the Ease of Doing Business 2019 Report.

Sheikh Hamdan said: "With determination, and ambition, we will continue our march to become the top global destination for innovation, entrepreneurship and investment. Our accomplishments are the result of sound planning and the combined efforts of local and federal governments."

Speaking to the team members, H.H. said: "With your dedication and the vision of the wise leadership of our beloved country, we march into the future with the resoluteness and knowledge necessary to overcome challenges and become one of the top 10 countries in the world in Ease of Doing Business. The UAE, with its unique development model, has become a leading example for other countries to follow. The UAE has jumped 10 rankings in the World Bank’s report and is closing in rapidly on the top 10 ranked countries."

The meeting was attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, and Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti and a number of top ranking government executives.

The rankings of the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report are determined by calculating the aggregate scores in 10 indices, each consisting of several indicators. The UAE scored high on indices such as getting electricity connection (with top score of 1), paying taxes (2), dealing with construction permits (5) registering property (7), and Enforcing contracts (9).

The UAE topped Arab countries in ease of doing business. The report ranks 190 economies on ease of doing business, taking into account factors that include trading regulations, property rights, contract enforcement, investment laws and availability of credit.