Fujairah CP attends graduation of ‘Year of Zayed’ batch of Fujairah branch of Ajman University

The event was also attended by Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the E-Government Department of Fujairah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Union for Bodybuilding and Physical Strength, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad congratulated the graduates for completing their academic studies, as well as for the honour given to their batch in being named the Year of Zayed, while highlighting the directives of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed to support education and keep pace with international developments in knowledge and technology, which will enable the graduates to contribute to the country’s development.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed honoured the students and distributed their certificates. He also received a souvenir shield from Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to the Fujairah Ruler.

Dr. Ali Aboul Nour, Director of the Fujairah Campus of Ajman University, delivered a speech thanking Sheikh Mohammed for attending the graduation while stressing that the batch is honoured to graduate in the Year of Zayed, and highlighting the initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to commemorate the memory of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who promoted noble values.