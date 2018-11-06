UAE, China discuss ways of reinforcing parliamentary cooperation

They also discussed ways of promoting the role of parliamentary diplomacy and coordinating their stances on various issues, especially when participating in international parliamentary events, as well as topics of mutual concern.

The meeting took place during the official visit of Dr. Al Qubaisi and her delegation to China.

During the meeting, both sides stressed that the ties between the leaders and officials of the two countries have supported their mutual efforts to address global challenges, especially in the Middle East, while highlighting the importance of strengthening security, stability and peace, and working together to solve various crises through peaceful solutions and diplomacy.

The two sides also praised the keenness of their countries and their local and international efforts to counter terrorism and reject all forms of violence, as well as their related parliamentary cooperation, especially in terms of the High-Level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, HLAG, that operates under the umbrella of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, and is chaired by the UAE, with China as one of its members.

They also expressed their appreciation for their economic, investment and trade cooperation while stressing the importance of the One Belt, One Road initiative to promoting economic development between the two countries and other continents and countries, supported by the UAE’s stability, security, sustainable development, infrastructure, as well as its strategic relations with relevant countries.

Wang welcomed the visit of Dr. Al Qubaisi and her delegation and stressed that such visits reflect the cooperation and strategic partnership between the UAE and China while pointing out that the visit’s schedule was prepared to meet their goal of developing their parliamentary cooperation. He added that the visit will include talks and discussions with several officials, as well as visits to tourism, heritage and historic sites.

Dr. Al Qubaisi thanked Wang for his hospitality and presented the UAE’s efforts to ensure the security and stability of the region and the world. She also invited Wang to visit the UAE and the FNC, and he welcomed her invitation.