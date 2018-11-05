World Youth Forum celebrates Sheikh Zayed

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, received, from Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, a Commemorative Honouring Shield presented by the forum, in gratitude to Sheikh Zayed for his noble values that he established in his people, his role in establishing the federation, and his efforts to make the UAE among the world’s leading countries.

The youth who participate in the forum announced, at the end of the "Model Arab African Summit" that was held with the attendance of President el-Sisi and Sheikh Hamed, its recommendation to honour three historical figures, who are Sheikh Zayed, the late Nelson Mandela, and the late President Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat.

During the session, a documentary film was shown that told the story of the three leaders, who were born in the same period and achieved many accomplishments for their countries.

The film also highlighted the qualities of Sheikh Zayed and his biography, which is full of giving and tolerance, as he was a model of inspiration, wisdom and generous leadership, who employed these qualities to serve the causes of his country and people.

Sheikh Hamed expressed his appreciation for the forum’s youth and their honouring of Sheikh Zayed, as a gesture of loyalty to his legacy and of gratitude to his contributions and initiatives for his country and people.

Sheikh Hamed also thanked President el-Sisi for his patronage of the forum, which was held in Sharm El Sheikh while praising of the organising of Egypt’s youth.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, and a number of officials, attended the meeting.