Saif bin Zayed officially inaugurates Hassantuk for Buildings Operations Room

This falls in line with the safety initiative launched by the Ministry of Interior to support the achievement of the UAE National Agenda 2021 aimed at making the UAE one of the safest countries in the world and ensuring the sustainability of the groundbreaking results achieved in reducing the rates of fires and resulting fatalities.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the Hassantuk building in Abu Dhabi and was briefed on the latest updates regarding the pioneering initiative by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Mubadala Investment Company, the strategic partner in Hassantuk. Al Mubarak spoke about the progress achieved on the project, which receives technical assistance from Injazat Data Systems, a subsidiary of Mubadala.

Sheikh Saif was also briefed by the project officials about the Operations Room, which links buildings to the civil defense control rooms. It is the central Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC), for intelligent verification of fire alarms, which automatically receives notifications and alerts from buildings connected to Hassantuk, including maintenance requests and low-risk alarms. The system utilizes Artificial Intelligence systems to sort and classify reports and determine in a matter of seconds whether or not Civil Defense intervention is required.

Then he toured the building and met a group of students from Aldar schools in Abu Dhabi, winners of an awareness contest organized by Injazat Data Systems, to introduce the best design that best represents this national initiative.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Sha'far, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Interior; Major General Jassem Muhammad Al Marzouqui, Civil Defense General Commander-in-chief; Brigadier Mohammed Hamid Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of H.H. the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of officers.

Also present were Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi is the Chief Executive Officer of Aerospace, Renewables & Information Communications Technology (AR&I) for Mubadal Khalid Al-Malhi, CEO of Injazat Data Systems; Atif Al Braiki, Director of Strategic Projects at Injazat Data Systems, and a number of guests.

Sheikh Saif, recently launched "Hassantuk for Homes", the second part of the system related only to villas and houses, which is already effective.

The "Hassantuk" project is a strategic partnership between the public and private sectors to enhance public safety and prevention measures. It is the largest initiative in the world that offers a comprehensive, intelligent system for the provision of security, safety and fire prevention.

The system is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) science and techniques and provides analysis via the Verification Intelligence Platform (VIP), a system used at the Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC), to classify and determine reports in a smart and accurate manner, to be sent periodically, for follow-up purposes, to owners, real estate developers and maintenance companies.

The system also identifies malfunctions and provides advisory reports to relevant entities. It locates the source of the defect in buildings and housing units linked to the system, the number of units to be serviced, maintenance dates and the level of care required according to the number and quality of notifications.

The system utilises scientific knowledge in the fields of AI-powered self-reception, with an ability to think, classify and make decisions, all of which are ultimately followed up and supervised by civil defense teams and experts in the field of public safety and fire prevention.