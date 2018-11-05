Egyptian President receives Hamed bin Zayed in Sharm El Sheikh

During their meeting, Sheikh Hamed delivered the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President el-Sisi, as well as their wishes for further advancement and prosperity to Egypt and its people.

President el-Sisi welcomed Sheikh Hamed and sent his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, as well as his wishes for good health and advancement to the UAE and its people, and further improvement to their relations.

Sheikh Hamed expressed his condolences to President el-Sisi for the victims of the terrorist attack that took place on Friday in Minya Governorate and the innocent lives that were lost and wished the injured a quick recovery.

Sheikh Hamed and President el-Sisi exchanged conversations about the relations between their countries and peoples and the means of strengthening and developing them. Sheikh Hamed stressed that the relations between the two countries are historic and strong, and were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa while noting that these relations are based on solidarity and aim to maintain the region’s security and stability.

Sheikh Hamed added that Egypt is key to the stability and security of the Arab region while highlighting the efforts of the two countries to continue strengthening their overall cooperation, to achieve the common interest of their peoples.

President el-Sisi praised the UAE’s support for Egypt and valued the developing bilateral relations between the two countries and their peoples, which have become a model of coordination in facing various challenges while highlighting Egypt’s desire to continue strengthening its overall cooperation with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major General Abbas Kamel, Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence, and Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League.