Belhaif Al Nuaimi meets with Ambassador of Czech Republic

  • Monday 05, November 2018 in 10:08 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Transport Authority - Land and Maritime (FTA), has received a letter from Dan Tok, Minister of Transport of the Czech Republic, regarding a request to the United Arab Emirates to nominate the Czech Republic to host the 2023 World Road Congress.
While meeting with Czech Ambassador to the UAE Alexander Sporich at his office in Abu Dhabi, Al Nuaimi praised the request, which stresses the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Czech Republic, as well as all avenues and mutual coordination in regional and international events regarding issues of mutual interest.
 
They also discussed relations between the two countries and ways to expand cooperation in transport, land and sea transportation, as well as infrastructure fields, for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.
 