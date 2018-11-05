Belhaif Al Nuaimi meets with Ambassador of Czech Republic

While meeting with Czech Ambassador to the UAE Alexander Sporich at his office in Abu Dhabi, Al Nuaimi praised the request, which stresses the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Czech Republic, as well as all avenues and mutual coordination in regional and international events regarding issues of mutual interest.

They also discussed relations between the two countries and ways to expand cooperation in transport, land and sea transportation, as well as infrastructure fields, for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.