UAE Ambassador to Lebanon inaugurates ‘UAE Tank’ project

The project is part of the charity, development and humanitarian projects funded and supported by the UAE in Lebanon, to improve the country’s infrastructure and facilitate the lives of its citizens and fulfil their needs.

The inauguration was attended by Abdulghani Kabbara, Advisor to the Lebanese Prime Minister for North Affairs, and many heads of municipalities, religious leaders and local residents.

In his speech, Al Shamsi highlighted the UAE’s keenness to fund development and humanitarian projects, especially in poor areas. "We launched around 100 projects, half of which are in Akar and neighbouring areas because we realised the need of local residents for these projects," he said.

"The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan loved Lebanon and exerted considerable efforts to ensure its stability. Our leadership is following his legacy, which reinforced its international position and made it an Arab and international model to follow," he added while noting that the project will supply nearly 120 residential units with water.

Mahmoud Younis, Chairman of Badnayel Municipality, offered a shield to Al Shamsi, to thank the UAE and the foundation for funding the project.