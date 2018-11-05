Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice of DIFC Courts

Justice Tun Zaki bin Azmi joined DIFC Courts in December 2013, following a long distinguished career in Malaysia where he served as Chief Justice of Malaysia for three years, and President of the Court of Appeal. He was directly appointed as a Federal Judge, the first time in Malaysia’s judicial history that a practising lawyer was directly appointed to such a position.

Justice Omar Juma Al Fajeer Al Muhairi joined Dubai Financial Services Authority in 2004 as a consultant. He was appointed as Senior Judicial Officer in DIFC Courts in 2005, and as Appeal Judge in DIFC Courts in 2008. During his tenure as a Judge, Justice Al Muhairi has dealt with a large number of major criminal, commercial and civil cases.