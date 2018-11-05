Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of 'International Conference for Houbara Conservation'

During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace Majlis, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the participants of the conference while wishing them luck in conserving the Houbara Bustard, which is part of the environmental and cultural heritage of the UAE and the Arab region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s efforts to conserve nature and wildlife, as well as its sustainability and biological diversity, due to the vision of the Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his international message about the necessity of preserving the environment for future generations.

Sheikh Mohamed also highlighted the UAE’s commitment, since its establishment, to preserve its environment and wildlife, which has made an international model to follow in caring for the environment and protecting sustainability.

The participants of the conference praised the support of Sheikh Mohamed and his efforts to save endangered species, as well as the UAE’s efforts to preserve the Houbara Bustard and increase its numbers, range and sustainability.

They also lauded the international efforts led by the UAE in this regard.