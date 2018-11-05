Mohamed bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

  • Monday 05, November 2018 in 9:37 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Monday received Sukhrob Kholmuradov, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the State Committee for Investments of Uzbekistan, accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.
During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace in the capital, Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Uzbekistan, including in the areas of commerce, investment and the economy, as well as their efforts to achieve the common interests of their peoples.
 
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Kholmuradov also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged their opinions while expressing their keenness to enhance and diversify the overall joint cooperation to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples.