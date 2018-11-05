Mohamed bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace in the capital, Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Uzbekistan, including in the areas of commerce, investment and the economy, as well as their efforts to achieve the common interests of their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Kholmuradov also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged their opinions while expressing their keenness to enhance and diversify the overall joint cooperation to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples.