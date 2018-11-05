RAK Ruler opens new RAKBANK building at AURAK

The AURAK hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception to celebrate the Grand Opening of its RAKBANK Building which currently houses AURAK’s School of Business and the Office of Academic Support Services.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Civil Aviation Department; AURAK administration including AURAK President, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, the Vice President of Student Success and Academic Affairs and Provost, Professor Stephen Wilhite, and other top representatives; RAKBANK administration including the bank’s chairman, Mohammed Omran Al Shamsi, RAKBANK Chief Executive Officer, Peter England, and other top representatives; and representatives from Al Nuaimi Group, all contributing institutions to the construction of the new facility.

His Highness Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi, top representatives from each party, and honored guests toured the new building and discussed its future potential.

The new RAKBANK Building has been unofficially in service since the beginning of the Fall semester, it's brand new facilities hosting classrooms, service events, and beginning a gradual process of integrating Business and Academic Support faculty and staff into new office settings.

Professor Al Alkim, was humbled by the continued patronage and support shown by Sheikh Saud, RAKBANK, and the Al Nuaimi Group, "Investments and enterprises with distinguished contributors such as these are critical to the successful construction of educational facilities essential for developing young minds. We will forever be indebted to these esteemed benefactors as they have altruistically helped lay a solid foundation for a prosperous future for both AURAK and the Ras Al Khaimah community."

Commenting on the announcement of the new RAKBANK building at AURAK was RAKBANK’s CEO, Peter England, "RAKBANK is committed to providing exceptional opportunities to the country’s business leaders of tomorrow, our support of setting up AURAK’s School of Business and the Office of Academic Support Services is just another medium where the Bank can invest in the development of the student’s knowledge and skills, which aims to help them prepare for future positions where they can play influential roles in the UAE and the development of its economy as a whole."