FNC, Chinese National People’s Congress sign MoU

During their discussion, which was held with the attendance of an FNC delegation, Dr. Al Qubaisi and Li stated that the MoU reflects their bilateral relations and the visions of their leadership.

Li highlighted the importance of the FNC’s visit, headed by Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, the first female parliamentary speaker in the Arab world and the region, to China, which reflects their bilateral relations.

He added that China is keen to improve its relations with the UAE, which it considers a pillar of security in the Middle East and a key tourism destination while valuing its commitment to achieving economic and commercial diversity, moderation, tolerance, coexistence, authenticity and modernity.

He also pointed out that China supports the UAE’s efforts to preserve the national sovereignty of the region’s countries and rejects any regional interference while noting the topics for discussion during the visit.

"The UAE is celebrating, this year, the centennial of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and we recall his efforts and vision to establish relations with China," Li said while expressing his country’s support for the UAE’s global political interests and noting that the FNC’s visit aims to enhance the parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides stressed the joint efforts of the UAE and China to combat terrorism and extremism, and highlighted the importance of the relevant cooperation between the FNC and the Chinese parliament, through their membership in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, High-Level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism.

Both sides also stressed the importance of strengthening their parliamentary cooperation, coordinating in conferences and international events, and enhancing their political and diplomatic relations.

They also discussed regional developments and the Palestinian cause while affirming the importance of supporting the stability and security of the Middle East, and pointing out the UAE’s support for the efforts of the Special Envoy to Yemen to reach a political settlement and implement Security Council Decision No. 2216.

Al Qubaisi noted the UAE’s solid relations with China, which was established by Sheikh Zayed, as well as the signing of 27 cooperation agreements between the two countries during historic visits by their leadership.

She added that the MoU that was signed today is the first between the FNC and the Chinese National People’s Congress, and thanked China for supporting the UAE’s regional and international causes while pointing out that the FNC is committed to the UAE’s future goal to improve its relations with its international strategic partners.

Al Qubaisi addressed the issue of Iran’s occupation of the three Emirati islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, and efforts to end Iran’s occupation of these islands, either through dialogue and direct negotiations, in line with the United Nations, UN, Charter and the principles of international law, or through referring the case to the International Court of Justice.

She also explained the UAE’s desire to maintain security and stability and its provision of humanitarian and development aid, as well as its efforts to counter terrorism through a clear strategy.

Al Qubaisi invited Li to visit the UAE and the FNC.