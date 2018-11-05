Strategy of Resolve initiatives aim to reinforce UAE-Saudi integration

The workshop was attended by over 100 government officials from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. A meeting of the working teams was also held following the meeting of the council’s executive committee, to discuss the strategy’s progress in Jeddah in September.

The teams were formed to ensure the effective implementation of various projects related to the areas of the economy, human knowledge, politics, security and the military, as well as to establish a clear performance evaluation mechanism.

The workshop witnessed the launch of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council Platform, which is an e-platform that aims to connect the council’s members with the executive committee and the working teams, to ensure the effective implementation and monitoring of their strategic projects.

These projects are the outcomes of the joint vision of the two countries in terms of the economy, development and the military, with the aim of creating a joint integrated model and providing their peoples with new opportunities.

The joint projects include the launch of a tourism strategy, a security strategy, a medical strategy, and a secure supply system.

The strategy will involve joint action in agriculture and livestock production, the establishment of a research centre that aims to develop and localise water desalination technologies, the launch of a renewable energy investment fund and a joint digital education system, and promoting innovation in vocational education.

The council is a model of bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and was established as part of an agreement between the two countries in May 2016, upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and whose signing was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. The council aims to promote consultations and coordination on all issues of mutual concern.