Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ghanaian VP

His Highness welcomed the Ghanaian Vice President, wishing him success during his visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, Bawumia handed Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid a letter from President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, in which the President relayed his best wishes and continued progress to the UAE and its people. The letter also detailed the Ghanain President's wishes for bilateral relations between the two countries to prosper.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were present during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Dubai Ruler's Court, His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Al Haji Ahmad Ramadan, Ambassador of Ghana to the UAE.