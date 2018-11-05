ERC leads development, rebuilding projects in Yemen

These projects are being implemented upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Under the framework of its humanitarian and ethical commitment, the ERC has always supported the development and rebuilding projects in all parts of Yemen and has launched a project to support fishermen from the Red Sea Coast, to provide them with the required equipment and tools for fishing. It also established a fish market, administrative offices and storage areas, to support the fishing industry.

The ERC distributed five tonnes of food supplements for children to health centres and hospitals in Taiz Governorate, re-launched the "Martyr Fahem Al Habsy School" in Abyan Governorate after restoring it, distributed relief materials to teachers and school bags to students, and sponsored the graduation ceremony of the 13th batch of graduates of the Engineering College and Information Technology Department of Aden University.

The ERC inaugurated the "Al Muzafar Hospital" in Taiz after its restoration and supplied with advanced medical equipment and medicines. It also funded the treatment of Yemeni citizens in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

Over the last five days, the ERC distributed over 8,000 food parcels to needy Yemeni families in eight Yemeni governorates.

It also dispatched a relief convoy containing 1,500 food parcels and 5 tonnes of food supplements for the residents of Al Azariq District, Dhala Governorate.