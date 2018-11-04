Bin Bayyah meets UK Ambassador to UAE

Sharjah24 – WAM: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, discussed with the UK Ambassador to the UAE, Patrick Moody, prospects of cooperation between the Forum and the British Government.
The meeting addressed ways of inculcating the values of tolerance, peace and counterterrorism around the globe and the forum's role therein.
 
They reviewed the activities of the Inclusive Citizenship Forum, to be organised by the Forum for the Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies in cooperation with Wilton Park - an executive agency of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office - on November 12- 14 in Abu Dhabi.
 
The Forum will be attended by a number of Middle Eastern religious personalities, intellectuals, politicians and media professionals.