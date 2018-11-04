Ministry of Infrastructure Development discusses cooperation with Azerbaijan

During the meeting, which took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai and was attended by Eng. Hassan Mohammed Juma Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, and Eng. Ibrahim Al Wahabi, Assisting Under-Secretary for the Projects Implementation Division, Dr. Al Nuaimi presented the UAE’s achievements in the areas of infrastructure and transport, its leading international position in competitive indexes, and its vision to be among the world’s leading countries by 2021.

Al Nuaimi also praised the overall bilateral ties between the two countries, while stressing the importance of exchanging expertise in the areas of infrastructure and transport.

Kuluzadeh acknowledged the UAE’s achievements in the areas of infrastructures and roads, which has enhanced its international position, while highlighting his own country’s achievements and recent projects, which have supported its development.