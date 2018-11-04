Ministerial Council for Development reviews SAI reports

It also reviewed the SAI’s reports for the 2017 fiscal year on the final account of the United Arab Emirates Central Bank, the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, du, and the Federal Council for Population Structure.

The council then discussed a range of topics related to developing government services and the work of several ministries and federal authorities, while highlighting the importance of regulating and monitoring pesticide products, to avoid misleading consumers, preventing inappropriate or excessive use, and reducing their negative effects to public health and the environment.

The Ministerial Council for Development also looked at advertising requirements and licencing, as well as adopting administrative measures against facilities and companies that violate environmental laws, while noting that these procedures are in line with the federal government’s strategy to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

It also discussed the transfer of theatre script evaluations from the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development to the National Media Council, NMC, as well as hosting the headquarters of the "Secretariat of the Union of Arab Bodies of Insurance Business Control," following the nomination of the UAE, which reflects its regional position, especially in the areas of development, economic integration and insurance.