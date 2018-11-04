FNC Financial Affairs Committee discusses draft report on unified budget

During its meeting on Sunday, at the headquarters of the FNC General Secretariat in Dubai, chaired by Majid Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Committee, the committee also discussed its plan to discuss a draft federal law on linking the general budget of the Union and the budgets of federal independent authorities for the 2019 fiscal year.

Al Shamsi said that the committee discussed the draft report, amended its final recommendations, and will continue to discuss the report for approval during its next meeting, before sending it to the FNC for further discussion and approval.

The FNC’s committees are writing their reports on draft laws and key issues listed on their agendas, which will be discussed by the FNC during the fourth session of its 16th legislative chapter.

Al Shamsi stressed that the committee reviewed its intentions to discuss its plan for the 2019 fiscal year and approved its components, which include holding meetings with representatives of authorities and reviewing relevant technical papers by the FNC General Secretariat.