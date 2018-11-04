Ajman Ruler reviews King Khalid Charity Foundation programmes

He also was told about the foundation’s willingness to provide social and humanitarian support for the entire community, both inside and outside of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Humaid was briefed while receiving a delegation from the foundation, which included Khalid Soliman Al Daryoush, Khalid bin Salem bin Mohsin Al Khalid, Hassan bin Mohammed bin Ali Alwan, Mishaal bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al Daeej, Moussa bin Falah bin Mazeed Al Harethy and Ashwaq bint Ali bin Hussain Al Khalidy.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, was also briefed about the objectives and mission of the foundation, which was established in 2001 in Riyadh, with the aim of promoting sustainable social development in Saudi Arabia through funding various development programmes and projects, along with creating partnerships with local and international non-profit public and private sector institutions. He then learnt about the foundation’s plans, charity and humanitarian programmes, as well as its role in supporting the community.

Sheikh Humaid praised the contributions of Saudi Arabia’s wise leadership and its support for charity and humanitarian foundations, as well as its ongoing assistance for needy people and its efforts to provide for their basic needs.

He also praised the foundation’s efforts to achieve its objectives, through implementing a humanitarian, development and social strategy to support needy people, conducting rescue programmes, and promoting cooperation and coordination between charity institutions from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The delegation’s members expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Humaid, while stressing that the meeting is a new strategic step in promoting humanitarian and development work between national institutions, and achieving the visions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Kings of Saudi Arabia.

The delegation’s members also praised the efforts of Emirati charity to provide humanitarian and relief aid to those in need, and support major development projects around the world, while expressing their appreciation for the humanitarian stance of the UAE’s wise leadership and government.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.