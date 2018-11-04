Expected weather over next days

Freshening wind causing blowing dust during day time; southeasterly to northeasterly, with a speed 20 – 30 Km/hr, reaching 42 Km/hr. Sea: rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.

Monday: Fair to partly cloudy in general, especially westward. Freshening winds causing blowing dust during day time especially northward; southeasterly to northeasterly, with a speed 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 42 Km/hr. Sea: rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Fair to partly cloudy in general. Freshening winds causing blowing dust over exposed area during day time; southeasterly to northeasterly, with a speed 15 – 28 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr. Sea: rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Fair becoming partly cloudy to cloudy over some eastern areas; southeasterly to northeasterly, with a speed 15 – 25 Km/hr, reaching 40 Km/hr, causing blowing dust over exposed area during day time.

Sea: moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas especially over eastern and southern areas with some convective clouds, and freshening winds causing blowing dust with clouds; southeasterly to northeasterly, with speed 15 – 25 Km/hr, reaching 40 Km/hr. Sea: slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.