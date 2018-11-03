AI Governance a priority to develop government work, says Omar Al Olama

The Minister's statement came during the graduation ceremony of the Governance of AI Programme’s first batch of governmental entities’ employees.

The Programme is carried out by Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, MBRSG, in partnership with Office of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and targets executive managers and senior staff in governmental, federal and local entities.

During the ceremony, Al Olama said, "The UAE Government is keen on keeping pace with modern global trends and on raising awareness of the importance of using modern technologies, as well as employing AI in finding solutions to challenges. This could be achieved by providing employees with the necessary tools and skill sets to benefit from the capabilities and opportunities of AI".

Dr. Ali Al Marri, MBRSG Executive President, said that MBRSG aims to introduce knowledge-oriented programmes in line with the vision of the UAE Government to employ the applications of Artificial Intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. "This will improve the efficiency and performance of government entities, and will create an ecosystem for government employees, through which they can acquire scientific knowledge and professional experience to develop positive aspects of AI applications and enhance governance and their risk management procedures," he added.

The Governance of AI Programme has provided participants with a chance to explore the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as AI along with its effective tools across various vital areas, such as; healthcare, transportation, education, security, agriculture, retail trade, financing, insurance, banking services, among others.

The Programme included lectures and dialogue sessions, presented through a comprehensive analytical framework, to maximise the benefits of AI governance and to introduce participants to the positive results generated by the increased reliance on AI across different fields. It aims to develop participants' administrative and executive practices, as well as polish their skills and expertise and introduce them to the most recent applications of AI and innovative practices supporting their efforts in developing the government work.