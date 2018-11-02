UAE vehemently condemns terrorist bus attack in Egypt

''The UAE stands in solidarity with the government and people of sisterly Egypt in confronting extremism and terrorism, which seek to undermine Egypt's stability and its national unity,'' said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a statement today.

''While we extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Egypt on the victims of this terrible terrorist attack, we confirm our confidence in the measures taken by the Egyptian government to fight terrorism and whoever espouses it. We also highly value the high sense of consciousness of the Egyptian people in regards to the objectives of these terrorist groups against Egypt's security and stability. We also appreciate the national unity of the Egyptian people which proves its solidity and strength against desperate attempts which will never succeed in their bad intentions and evil ends. May Allah protect Egypt and its people,'' Sheikh Abdullah added.