UAE flag a symbol of glory, says Yemeni Ambassador

In a statement on the occasion, Ambassador Al Minhali said under the UAE flag and the flags of other member countries, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, managed to defeat the Iranian plots and to liberate most of Yemen's territories from the clutches of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias. He also said the UAE flag will always fly high as a symbol of the nation's glory and pride.

"The UAE Flag Day is very special for us as it reminds us of our deep-rooted ties with the UAE and with the gallant Emirati martyrs who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," he added.