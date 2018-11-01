Saif bin Zayed witnesses Ministry of Interior’s ‘Flag Day’ celebration

The celebration began, while it was raised by Sheikh Saif, with a salute to the flag, the symbol of the nation’s advancement, unity, pride and belonging. The police band then played the national anthem.

The celebration witnessed the participation of several senior officers, students of the police academy, female police officers and civilians, as well as personnel of the special security forces, civil defence, the "federal police 71," a group of school students and the police band.

The celebration was attended by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Staff Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Chairman of the Institutional Development Board; Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, General Inspector of the Ministry; Major General Jassem Mohammed Al Marzouqi, General Commander of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior; Major General Mohammed bin Al Awadhi Al Menhali; Major General Abdulaziz Maktoum Al Sharifi, Director-General of Preventive Security at the Ministry; Brigadier Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Minister of Interior’s Office, as well as general managers, department directors, and several officers, non-commissioned officers, civilians and female staff of the ministry.