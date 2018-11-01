Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Iraqi Parliament highlight importance of unifying views on various issues

Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi welcomed Al Halbousi and his delegation while praising the historic cooperation between the UAE and Iraq.

She also congratulated Al Halbousi on his election as speaker of the Iraqi parliament while wishing him luck and success.

Dr. Al Qubaisi affirmed the UAE’s consistent stance on Iraq’s unity and sovereignty and its rejection of any external interference while welcoming the efforts of Al Halbousi and the new Iraqi leadership to improve its relations with the Arab world, and expressing her confidence in the ability of Iraqi national institutions to overcome their challenges.

The meeting, which was attended by FNC members Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni and Saeed Saleh Al Rumaithi, witnessed a discussion of the means of strengthening the cooperation between the two countries the areas of politics, the economy, culture, education, investment and reconstruction.

Both sides discussed several issues of mutual interest, most notably how to develop and enhance their parliamentary diplomacy while addressing the latest regional developments and their efforts to confront terrorism and extremism.

They also highlighted the importance of international cooperation to confronting terrorist groups through a clear and unified strategy, as well as rejecting all forms of terrorism and extremism, regardless of motive and justification.

Dr. Al Qubaisi noted the FNC’s efforts to strengthen its cooperation and offer parliamentary support and expertise, as well as its strong relations with various parliaments and geopolitical groups in international parliamentary unions while pointing out that the FNC invests in its relations with other parliamentary institutions in the interest of national causes and Arab and Islamic countries.

She also stressed the importance of establishing a parliamentary friendship committee between the FNC and the Iraqi Council of Representatives, to enhance the current overall relations between their countries, coordinate during international parliamentary events through parliamentary diplomacy, and keep pace with the official directives of both countries.

Al Halbousi highlighted his country’s desire to strengthen its overall relations with the UAE, especially its economic relations while pointing out that Iraq faces many challenges, such as reconstruction, attracting investment, and advancing the national economy.

The UAE has always supported Iraq, which is not unusual as it has always supported its Arab brothers in various circumstances, he added while praising the UAE’s efforts to assist Iraq in its war on terrorism and restore stability.

Al Halbousi invited Dr. Al Qubaisi to visit Iraq, to strengthen the overall relations between the two countries.