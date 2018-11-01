Hamad Al Sharqi raises UAE flag in Fujairah

Witnessing the ceremony alongside Sheikh Hamad, while the national anthem was being played by a military band, were Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Media; Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Sports and Culture Club; Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Free Zone Authority; Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director of the E-Government Department of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi.

Sheikh Hamad congratulated the Emirati people on the occasion while affirming that Flag Day embodies the unity and development of the nation, as its people and residents are saluting the nation’s flag as an expression of belonging to the

country and loyalty to its wise leadership, establishing the concept of good citizenship.

Sheikh Hamad pointed out that raising the UAE flag is a source of pride for everyone in the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and highlights its overall development, deservedly leading to its international stature. It is also an opportunity to renew everyone’s pledge, raise the flag, and express pride for the country, he added.

The celebration was also attended by Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Adviser to the Ruler of Fujairah; Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan; Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince, as well as local government department directors and officials, and numerous citizens and residents of Fujairah.