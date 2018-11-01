'On Flag Day we celebrate values of pride, glory, patriotism': RAK Ruler

In a statement marking the occasion, while attending the emirate’s Flag Day celebrations, His Highness Sheikh Saud said, "Today, we are celebrating the values of pride and glory, and its an opportunity for us to renew our loyalty and continue achieving the country’s leading accomplishments."

His Highness Sheikh Saud accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, raised the nation’s flag at Al Qawasim Corniche, Ras al-Khaimah, with the participation of school students.

His Highness Sheikh Saud congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, on the national occasion.

In turn, RAK Crown Prince noted that celebrating the country’s flag reflects its leading international stature under the wise leadership, that provided a decent life for UAE’s citizens and a safe community for its residents.

He also congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The event was attended by a number of Sheikhs, officials, and heads and directors of federal and local departments in Ras al-Khaimah.