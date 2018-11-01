Ajman Ruler takes part in Flag Day celebrations

His Highness Sheikh Humaid made these remarks while hoisting the UAE Flag in front of the headquarters of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation in Al Jurf area in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, other sheikhs and senior officials.

The Ajman Ruler said, "On this day, we renew our pledge to unite and continue the march of progress under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates."

On the occasion, the Ajman Crown Prince highlighted that hoisting the flag bolsters national pride and promotes anniversary of the UAE Union as well as commemorates the anniversary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding fathers in coming together to form the union in 1971.