Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrations on Flag Day

The Day is marked to celebrate the accession of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as president of the country, and also coincides with the 'Year of Zayed 2018', and the centennial anniversary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Abdullah raised the flag on the main mast at the ministry's office in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, officials, directors, and the ministry's employees.

Sheikh Abdullah extended his congratulations to all employees on the occasion, which expresses the feelings of pride to the UAE and the renewal of loyalty to the country and leadership.

The celebration is part of an initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on 3rd November, 2013, which became a popular and ongoing national campaign, to raise the UAE’s flag high as an expression of gratitude for the founders of the country.