Ministries of “Human Resources & Emiratisation” and “Community Development” share raising the Flag

At the time of raising the flag, the attendees interacted with the national atmosphere chanting together the UAE National Anthem and emphasising their loyalty and belongingness to work sincerely for the UAE’s elevation and prestige to be lofty and giving for the next generations.

In an expressive national humanitarian gesture, the staff of the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) echoed the national anthem in sign language which was highly interacted by all the attendees with an atmosphere of joy and loyalty to the flag, country and nation.

As such, His Excellency Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, said: “Raising the flag is a national occasion that is a witness and illustration of the national cohesion between the country and the nation. We are all proud of the flag and highly appreciate its rank among the UAE nationals and residents … country of progress, development, kindness and giving.

His Excellency the Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation also emphasised that the UAE flag shall rise high and with pride to all the generations; it consolidates our loyalty to the wise leadership that makes greater efforts for the progress and development of the country in all fields and to make the people of the UAE happier that feels proud of belonging to the nation and…. The country of “Zayed Al Khair”.

“The UAE will continue to work under the wise leadership and the efforts of its people will also to continue achieve more accomplishments in all fields”, his Excellency added.

Additionally, Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid, said: “The Flag Day is a national occasion where we all as UAE nationals renew our commitment and belongingness to our wise leadership and assurance to make greater efforts to achieve the aspirations of the leadership in leading positions, construction, development and progress, noting, that the unification of the flag day conveys and reaffirms allegiance and cohesion between the leadership and the nation; the UAE remains at the forefront of loyalty and affinity, and the flag shall remain raised high in the sky as a symbol of unity and pride.

Her Excellency the Minister of Community Development (MOCD) assured that this is a national occasion to remind us all that we are one of the happiest nations worldwide; the UAE nationals feel to be united through the flag with all its colors signify the shared unity, loyalty, humanity and giving under the UAE’s wise leadership, a source of pride to all the UAE nationals and a source of admiration worldwide.

Her Excellency added that the Flag Day encourages all of us in the Ministry to give more for our families, community and country; and at the same time, support and achieve family stability and community cohesion. We at the ministry encourage all emirati people to achieve more accomplishments and fulfil the aspirations of our country.

The ceremony also included a marketing exhibition organized by the Department of Productive Families in the Ministry of Community Development for one week in the ministry’s premises at Dubai.

The different centers under the umbrella of the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) shared the national occasion with the participation of senior emiratis, people of determination, emirati productive families and members of the community development centers. we as emiratis feel proud to belong to this country.