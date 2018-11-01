Sultan bin Zayed: Flag Day reflects feelings of social solidarity among people of the UAE

In a statement released on the occasion, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed said, "On 3rd November of each year, we renew our allegiance to the UAE leadership who take great strides in ensuring that our flag flies high as a symbol of pioneering development. We celebrate our leadership's cohesion under the UAE flag, remembering the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers of the nation, who stood together with a unified strategy for our nation's development journey."

Sheikh Sultan added that this occasion reflects the feelings of social solidarity among the people of the UAE and the feelings of tolerance, peace and brotherhood among them and humanity as a whole.

Sheikh Sultan said that the occasion draws its strength from national cohesion rooted among the people of the UAE and its leadership. "The flag occupies a high position as a symbol of unity and a source of pride and dignity."

"Today is a great occasion to remember the noble principles and values upon which the UAE was built under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed and his brothers the Rulers of the Emirates who built a country based on the principles of love and peace," he concluded.