UAE Flag a symbol of nation's pride: UAQ Ruler

In a statement marking the occasion, which falls on 3rd November each year, His Highness Sheikh Saud said that the celebration of this day is an occasion to renew loyalty to the country, which has witnessed a comprehensive renaissance since the era of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Saud noted that Flag Day reflects the national value of unity on the UAE’s journey and the national pride and sincere feelings which fill the hearts of the people of the UAE for the country's leadership.