Sultan Al Jaber: Flag Day is symbol of national unity, loyalty and commitment

In a statement marking the occasion, he highlighted that the day of honour provides us with an opportunity to pay tribute to the Founding Fathers who built and maintained the Union and to celebrate the achievements of the current leadership, which continues to work for the UAE's greater glory.

"The UAE flag is a symbol of Union and embodies the unity and cohesion of the Emirati people. Flag Day allows us to celebrate our noble principles, our humanitarianism, our national identity, our cultural heritage, our aspirations and our pride," His Excellency Dr. Al Jaber said.

On the occasion, His Excellency Dr. Al Jaber congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.