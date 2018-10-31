President confers Zayed II Order on Russian Ambassador

  • Wednesday 31, October 2018 in 8:42 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has bestowed the First Class Order of Zayed II on Alexander Efimov, Ambassador of Russia to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure, which contributed to the development and strengthening of friendly relations and co-operation between the UAE and Russia in all fields.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the Order to the ambassador during a meeting at the ministry in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
 
Sheikh Abdullah lauded the ambassador's role in bolstering UAE-Russian ties and wished him success in all his future assignments.
 
The outgoing Russian Ambassador expressed his appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising his prudent policy and his prominent role regionally and globally. He also thanked the Government of the UAE for the support and cooperation offered to him during his tenure.
 