President confers Zayed II Order on Russian Ambassador

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the Order to the ambassador during a meeting at the ministry in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the ambassador's role in bolstering UAE-Russian ties and wished him success in all his future assignments.

The outgoing Russian Ambassador expressed his appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising his prudent policy and his prominent role regionally and globally. He also thanked the Government of the UAE for the support and cooperation offered to him during his tenure.