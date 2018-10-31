Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN official

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE determination to intensify its collaboration with the UN and provide all possible forms of support to its developmental and relief programmes around the world.

The international official hailed what he described as the significant role played by the UAE in supporting the UNDP and its keenness to enhancing the ongoing partnership between the two sides.

He spoke highly as well about the prestigious position enjoyed by the UAE on the international and regional scenes and its strategy to build a knowledge - based sustainable economy.