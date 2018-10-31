UAE-India Consular Committee review cooperation strategies

The meeting was chaired by Mansour Abdel Kareem Al Faheem, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Consular and Proceeds Development Affairs, and Shri Manpreet Vohra, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India for Consular Affairs, Visas and Counterterrorism.

During the meeting, Al Faheem conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and their statements praising the deep consular ties between the two countries, noting the recent signing of Memoranda of Understanding, MoU, on the mutual exemption of pre-entry visa for holders of diplomatic and private passports.

Al Faheem said that future Emirati-Indian bilateral ties, especially in consular affairs, will witness many achievements, serving the citizens of both nations. He went on to say that the exchange of ideas and information will help advance joint consular action between the two countries.

The MoFAIC advisor added that India is a leading destination for Emirati travellers, confirmed by the number of Emirati citizens who visit the country on an annual basis. He expressed his hopes that the UAE-India Consular Committee meeting successfully attends to agenda topics for discussion and collaboration.

Vohra conveyed the greetings of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India and praised the services provided to Indian citizens in the UAE, adding that the UAE is a leading tourism, investment and trade destination for Indians. He expressed his hope that both sides can further enhance consular ties and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by several officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Interior, the UAE diplomatic mission in New Delhi, and their Indian counterparts.