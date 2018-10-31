Nation remembers historic raising of the union's flag by Sheikh Zayed: Hessa Buhumaid

In a statement marking Flag Day, which is celebrated annually on 3rd November, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, added that "The day also encourages all to uphold with the federation and values that were established by our fathers and promotes our patriotism, initiatives and sincerity as UAE nationals towards the country, flag and wise leadership."

She went on to say that the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to commence the national campaign, comes as part of the country marking the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan ascension as President of the UAE; it also proves the integration of the UAE’s leadership in continuing the development and progress of the country and consolidates cohesion among UAE nationals, "it is indeed a remarkable national patriotic day".

Buhumaid added that His Highness, the Ruler of Dubai's call to hoist the UAE flag each year in all government entities and ministries renews the national spirit, and extends national cohesion and community solidarity. "The participation of all community members, ministries and government entities to hoist the flag is the strongest evidence that we are all united and share the same roots and traditions years ago," she continued.

The Minister said that the UAE is moving forward in the process of development and progress, a union pride and loyalty to the wise leadership. With hoisting the flag, the UAE remembers historical moments when the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the country, raised the union flag on 2nd December 1971, a flag that remarks the ambitions and horizons of the leadership and sheds light on the future of giving and welfare of the nation.

"We assure that we shall continue our promises to raise our ambitions and keep hoisting the flag that remarks the accomplishments of the country, the UAE remains a country of leadership and happiness a country of prosperity, growth and renaissance, a country that carries bright future for its nation," she added.