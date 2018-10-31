UAE Flag Day carries message of pride in our leadership: Nahyan bin Zayed

"It reflects the immense pride in our visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," he said in his statement marking UAE Flag Day, which falls on 3rd November.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed said that Flag Day is not only a national celebration, in which we raise our flag with pride but that it also represents a momentous occasion to highlight the UAE's foreign aid convoys delivered to individuals affected by crises and natural disasters.

"On Flag Day, we celebrate our leadership's cohesion under the UAE flag, remembering the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers of the nation, who stood together with a unified strategy for our nation's development journey," he added.

"On 3rd November of each year, we renew our allegiance to the UAE leadership who take great strides in ensuring that our flag flies high as a symbol of pioneering development," Sheikh Nahyan concluded.