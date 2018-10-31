The nation's flag a symbol of its pride, sovereignty, unity: Fatima bint Mubarak

In her speech marking "Flag Day," observed on November 3rd and which celebrates the anniversary of the accession of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to power, Sheikha Fatima said that the country’s flag represents its pride, sovereignty and unity.

She added that the Founder of the country, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, taught the country that the flag is a symbol of pride and nothing rises above it, and the wise leadership followed his path and encouraged a love for the country among its citizens.

She further stated that the UAE flag is being raised high in the skies of pride and glory, and the Emirati people must protect it because it is part of their history, pride and glory.

The flag has symbolised unity since the era of Zayed Al Khair, as it is precious to all Emiratis and symbolises their sovereignty, Sheikha Fatima said in conclusion.