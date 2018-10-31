Minister of State for International Cooperation visits Emirati troops in Aden

Her Excellency the Minister conveyed to the troops the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their appreciation for the role they are playing in supporting the brotherly Yemeni people.

Her Excellency Al Hashemy commended the high state of morale of soldiers, their determination to continue fighting for what is right, and their readiness to carry out their duty to defend their brothers and support the oppressed, expressing her appreciation for their efforts and sacrifices to continue in the path of glory and victory with determination and resoluteness. She also lauded their outstanding organisation, professional training and military excellence.

At the end of the visit, Her Excellency the Minister expressed her great appreciation for all the efforts and sacrifices made to support the causes of the homeland and in support of the brotherly people of Yemen and in bringing safety and security to people in the region.

She also met with a team from the Emirates Red Crescent and praised their efforts in providing humanitarian assistance to those in need in liberated areas.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials including Salem Khalifa Al Ghafli, UAE Ambassador to Yemen, Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, and Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen.