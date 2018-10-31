UAE determined to ensure Yemen's stability: Reem Al Hashemy

The minister made the statements during a meeting with Dr. Moin Abdul Malik, Prime Minister of Yemen in Aden - Yemen's interim capital - where they discussed the relations between the UAE and the Republic of Yemen at all levels, including the developmental and humanitarian projects and efforts made to support the stability of Yemen.

The minister extended her congratulations to Dr. Abdul Malik, and wished him success in utilising his experience in helping his country survive the current difficult stage Yemen is going through by working with international partners on ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid and supporting economic and trade efforts as well as lifting restrictions to ensure normalcy of living conditions across the country.

She expressed hope that the new government would prioritise the country's humanitarian and economic conditions.

The minister paid onside visits to a number of developmental and humanitarian projects financed by the United Arab Emirates, including the Al-Gamhouria Hospital (Republic Hospital). She also visited the newly opened Outpatient Center in the presence of Dr. Nasser Baoum, Minister of Health of Yemen, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation and ensure provision of proper health services.

She visited Port of Aden and met with Mohamed Amzrabah, the Chairman of the Establishment of the Yemen Gulf of Aden Ports Corporation, who briefed the minister on the improvement in services provided by the port where the container traffic grew by 30% as compared to last year.

The minister also met with Lise Grande, UN Resident Coordinator, UN Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP in Yemen, and discussed mechanisms to improve the humanitarian situation and enhance joint efforts with international organisations operating in Yemen to meet the various challenges facing the Yemeni people as a result of the current deteriorating conditions, including providing basic food needs and urgent health services to Hodeidah and other parts of the country.

The meeting was attended by Salem Khalifa Al Ghafli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Yemen, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, and Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE's Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen.

UAE assistance to the Yemeni people from April 2015 to October 2018 amounted to AED14.81 billion ($4.04 billion), with humanitarian aid accounting for 33.7 percent of the total UAE humanitarian support, while developmental assistance, and rehabilitation and stability-supporting projects comprised 66.1 percent of the value of the assistance.

The UAE aid to Yemen covered 14 primary sectors and 46 sub-sectors, which corroborates the comprehensive nature of the UAE aid delivered to the country with the ultimate objective of ensuring the its stability and development.