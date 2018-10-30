Nahyan bin Mubarak receives US Evangelical Christian delegation

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan stressed that tolerance is an ideology and lifestyle that was established in the UAE by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made it part of the country’s organisational and legislative framework, which is followed by the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He explained that the UAE has embraced tolerance, among its citizens and residents alike and developed several legal legislations that guarantee justice and acceptance of others and reject and criminalise intolerance.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the UAE’s current and future goal to establish the principles of tolerance locally, regionally and internationally, as it is a key element of the country’s efforts to promote its relations with all civilisations, cultures and religions.

He also affirmed the exceptional relations between the UAE and the United States, US, which both sides seek to improve to benefit their peoples.

The delegation praised the UAE’s overall development and advancement efforts, as well as its policy to spread the values and principles of tolerance, moderation and acceptance of others while thanking Sheikh Nahyan for his hospitality and reception.