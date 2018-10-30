Bahrain's Crown Prince receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain were present.

Bahrain's Crown Prince highlighted the historic partnership between the two countries, which are based on strong and extended love and brotherliness bonds.

He added that ties are reflected in the unity of the two countries' stances on various regional and international issues. He also praised the role played by the UAE as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to Support the Legitimacy in Yemen, which contributes to achieving security and stability in the region.

He indicated that joint coordination between the two countries has availed them to defend the regional just issues and extended thanks for the UAE for its supportive stances towards Bahrain which stresses the strong relations between the two fraternal countries.

He welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and presiding over the 8th meeting of the Joint High Committee between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain. He said that he looks forward that the meeting will contribute to continuing to enhance bilateral relations at all scenes and bolster ties between the two countries and peoples.

Bahraini Crown Prince congratulated the government and the people of the UAE for the successful launch of the first Emirati made satellite KhalifaSat.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the level of cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

Mohammed Sharaf Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs, and Ahmed Ali Al Balooshi, Director of the GCC at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation were also present.