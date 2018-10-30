Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan chairs 8th Bahrain-UAE Committee

The two ministers underscored the deeply rooted, brotherly relations between the two nations, which are based on solid foundations of cordiality, respect, kinship, and common destiny.

The committee convened in the presence of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and President of Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Sheikh Khalid, and all members of the Bahraini side for their hospitality and organisation of the Joint High Committee’s work. He added that the committee embodies the historical relation between the kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates which has a special place in the heart of every Emirati, since the days of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Emir Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who helped in establishing these distinguished relations.

He noted that the two countries are bound by a common destiny, adding that the United Arab Emirates follows up the economic policies of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commending the wise policy of King of Bahrain, which enabled the Kingdom of Bahrain to overcome the global economic crisis. He also called on the private sector to promote joint action that develops the direct investment between the two countries, noting the participation of the Kingdom of Bahrain at Expo 2020.

Sheikh Abdullah invited his Bahraini counterpart and members of the committee to visit the UAE to hold the next session of the committee next year.

Sheikh Khalid Al Khalifa affirmed in his speech that communication and cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates is the embodiment and continuation of the great approach taken by the founding fathers who established it themselves and used their own will and strong determination to consolidate the solid foundations of these close brotherly relations. These relations have become a model for cohesion and unity among brothers, thanks to the generous care and the constant attention of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and his brother, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he said.

He pointed out that the meeting of the Joint High Committee is a reflection for the long historical journey of brotherly relations between the two countries on so many levels. The relations between the two countries are continuously developing and have taken a common approach to serve the interests of the two countries and enhance their regional and international role, he added.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Sheikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center for Culture & Research of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development of the United Arab Emirates to celebrate the centennial of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Muharraq City as the capital of Islamic culture, with the goal to support the rehabilitation of a number of heritage houses in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which confirms the depth of historical relations between the two countries, and their common interest in preserving the historical and cultural heritage.

The two ministers signed the minutes of the Joint High Committee meeting and a number of agreements and MoUs on various aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, Minister Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi and Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa signed an MoU between the Sheikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center for Culture and Research of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development of the United Arab Emirates.