Al Zeyoudi witnesses MoU signing to encourage local produce sale in RAK

The MoU signing took place on the sidelines of a meeting between Dr. Al Zeyoudi and farmers from Ras Al Khaimah, where he learnt first-hand needs and the challenges the latter face while practising their profession. He also urged subsistence farmers to move to commercial agriculture and embrace modern cultivation practices to increase their contributions to the local food supply.

Saif Al Shara, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector, and Sultan Alwan Al Habsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Regions Sector at the ministry, were also present.

Ali Mohammed Al Mansouri, Chairman of RAK Coop, and Abdullah Khalfan Al Sheriqi, Chairman of RAK Agri Co-op, signed the MoU that mandates the two entities to collaborate in bringing local produce to market to support the UAE’s farmers and promote sustainable agriculture in the country.

Under the agreement, RAK Co-op will stock agricultural produce grown in the UAE, giving priority to the goods coming from RAK farms. Meanwhile, RAK Agri Co-op will coordinate the supply of produce with the farmers to ensure adequate quantity and quality, in addition to liaising between the farmers and the management of RAK Co-op.

Speaking on the agreement, Al Shara said, "Improving the quality and productivity of local agricultural yield is crucial to achieving food security in the UAE. Laying the foundation for fruitful collaboration between various entities in the country that are part of the farm-to-table cycle aligns with the Ministry’s sustainable development objectives and will bring a wealth of benefits in the future."