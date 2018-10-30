Funded by UAE, outpatient clinics at Al-Jomhouria Hospital in Aden opened

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has provided the hospital with equipment, and the state-of-the-art medical devices as part of its project to build and revamp infrastructure of vital facilities, especially in the medical sector for the benefit of the Yemeni people.

The opening of the outpatient clinics, which provide medical treatment to thousands of families, after halting their treatment due to the destruction and ruin caused by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Director of Humanitarian Operations in Yemen, Saeed Al-Kaabi, and a number of Yemeni officials attended the opening ceremony.

Dr. Al Kamal said that rehabilitation and equipping of outpatient clinics in Al-Jomhouria Hospital contributes to providing and improving treatment services provided to Yemeni families suffering from difficult humanitarian conditions.

He pointed out that the outpatient clinics receive between 200 and 300 patients daily from Aden and neighbouring governorates.

Al-Kaabi said that the UAE supports the health sector in Yemen as a priority for development projects and services to provide free treatment services especially for children, women and the elderly to alleviate their suffering due to the current humanitarian conditions.