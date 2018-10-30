UAE, Congo sign prior visa waiver MoU

"Today, we signed an MoU on the mutual exemption of visa requirements, as part of an initiative by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to strengthen the stature of the UAE passport," Dr. Gargash said.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has been a long way in its diplomatic and consular efforts to strengthen the country’s international profile, affirming that the signing of the MoU is part of its desire to offer excellent services to the country’s citizens and consolidate the UAE’s bilateral relations with other countries, through promoting cooperation in the areas of tourism, business and investment.